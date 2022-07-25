37 new covid19 cases, no deaths on Monday

Image courtesy CDC.

ONE HUNDRED people remain hospitalised on Monday with complications related to covid19 as the country records another day of zero fatalities.

In the past week, there have been four days with no new deaths.

Of those in hospital, two are in the intensive care unit and two in the high dependency unit.

There are 5,987 people in home self isolation, part of the 6,087 current active cases. In the Health Ministry’s daily 4 pm update on Monday, there were 37 new cases, taken from samples between July 23 and 24.

Six people were discharged from hospital the release said with an additional 95 people being discharged from home self isolation.

Since March 2020 there have been 170,253 positive cases with4,045 deaths. To date 715,230 people have been vaccinated with a fraction of that, 167,057 receiving their boosters.