3 die of covid19, 153 more infected

Image courtesy CDC

THREE more people have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Sunday, while 153 more were reported as infected. Trinidad and Tobago now has 6,151 active cases.

Since the virus reached TT in March 2020, some 4,045 people have died. Of these, 3,349 were not fully vaccinated, 300 were fully vaccinated, and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021 when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and July 20, 2022, some 15,783 (80.4 per cent) were not fully vaccinated and 3,837 (19.6 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

At present, 97 covid19 patients in hospital.

Of TT's population, 51.1 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 715.230 people, compared to 684,770 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

Some 167,057 booster shots were administered.