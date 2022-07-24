TT cruise past Jamaica in CWI Under-17 cricket

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago made a winning start in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-17 tournament with a six-wicket win over Jamaica, on Saturday.

The tournament was scheduled to bowl off in Trinidad on Tuesday but rain forced the abandonment of the first two rounds. CWI made changes to the schedule and started the tournament on Saturday.

Bowling first at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, TT bowled out Jamaica for 136 in 34.4 overs. Fareez Ali was the pick of the TT bowlers with 3/22 in six overs.

Andrew Rambaran and Olando James also did damage with the ball grabbing 2/19 and 2/27 respectively.

Jamaica captain Jordan Johnson led from the front with 48 off 40 balls, a knock which included three fours and three sixes.

Steven Wedderburn chipped in with 23.

TT got off to a shaky start, reduced to 34/3 in the tenth over. Luke Ali and James then added 92 runs for the fourth wicket to steer TT into a comfortable position.

James fell for 42 off 57 deliveries and Ali ended on 56 not out off 75 balls. Ali struck one four and three sixes.

Bowling for Jamaica, Deshawn James snatched 2/19 in six overs.

In another round one match, Windward Islands got past Leeward Islands by five wickets at Gilbert Park in California.

In a shortened 20-over match at National Cricket Centre in Couva, Guyana defeated Barbados by eight wickets.

SUMMARISED SCORES

JAMAICA 136 (34.4 overs) – Jordan Johnson 48, Steven Wedderburn 23; Fareez Ali 3/22, Andrew Rambaran 2/19, Olando James 2/27 vs TT 137/4 (31.4 overs) – Luke Ali 56 not out, O James 42; Deshawn James 2/19. TT won by six wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 90 (31.5 overs) – Randel Longville 35; Solomon Bascombe 3/22, Luke Wilson 2/12, Devin Tyson 2/18 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 92/5 (21.3 overs) – Divonie Joseph 38 not out, Tarrique Edward 21; Watley Yanique 2/14. Windward Islands won by five wickets.

BARBADOS 122/5 (20 overs) – Joshua Dorne 38, Zion Brathwaite 28; Bruce Vincent 2/15 vs GUYANA 123/2 (19.3 overs) – Rampertab Ramnauth 56 not out, Mavendra Dindyal 46 not out. Guyana won by eight wickets.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES (9.30 am start) – TT vs Guyana, PowerGen Ground, Penal; Leewards vs Barbados, Inshan Ali Park, Preysal; Jamaica vs Windward Islands, NCC, Couva.