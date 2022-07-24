Tribe to meet with Woodbrook residents to 'work together'

Ariapita Avenue was flooded with large crowds on Friday at the launch of Tribe's Sunsetwkn series of events. Photo courtesy social media -

Tribe CEO Dean Ackin says he is prepared to meet with Woodbrook residents to discuss and address inconveniences caused during the band's street theatre on Friday afternoon.

The theatre was the first event in Tribe's Sunsetwkn series of events and featured music trucks and other performances.

During the events, traffic was rerouted from Ariapita Avenue to nearby streets.

Woodbrook residents also complained that music trucks and cars belonging to spectators blocked entrances to their homes for several hours.

Speaking with Newsday at Tribe's launch at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain, on Saturday night, Ackin said while the inconveniences caused were regretted, he felt adequate consultation was held with the authorities and residents.

He also said Carnival celebrations were a staple in Woodbrook and hoped to continue meeting and speaking with residents to better develop relations with the community.

"We are always open to dialogue on how we can improve certain things. Tribe has been a member of the community for the past 19 years. We were born and bred there and we do what we can to continue to assist and I will reach out to the representatives to have conversation with them to see how we can continue to live together.

"Woodbrook is a hybrid community because there are businesses and there are residents. Carnival and steelpan has been part of Woodbrook for the past two decades and it will probably still be there long after I'm gone so we need to find a way to work together and to coexist."

Ackin said in preparation for the events, permission was sought from the police and fire officials and meetings were held with Woodbrook residents and councillors in the area.

"There's a certain protocol to follow, which we did, but of course we understand that things happen and if everybody does what they're supposed to do everything will go smoothly."