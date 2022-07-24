Songs of praise for Joel Nanton in final farewell

Joanne Durrett delivers the eulogy at her brother's funeral service at Jesus Elam Rivival Assembly International , Prizgar Road, San Juan on July 23. - Sureash Cholai

Former journalist and reverend Joel Nanton was meek but not weak. He was so full of love and wisdom that he overcame obstacles.

That was how Rev Joel Clark described Nanton during the homily at his friend’s funeral on Saturday at the Jesus Elam Revival Assembly International in San Juan.

He said Nanton’s life was “a written epistle,” a representation of the Kingdom of God because Nanton was an example of how a man should live in this world among his family and peers.

“Unlike any other man, he represented the Kingdom of God. He was God’s written epistle, a love letter that was delivered to this day and age to testify to everybody that came in contact with him – in his university, in journalism, in his professional career, his neighbour, friends, however it was. He represented and showed that you could live a godly life, a holy life.”

The 47-year-old former chair of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (Costaatt) journalism and media department at the Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communications Studies died on July 9 after three and a half years of suffering from cancer, enduring four operations and chemotherapy.

His father and fellow minister, Ronald Nanton, described his son as a humble man, a loving husband, a model father, an exemplary son, an outstanding minister of the gospel, and a true servant of Christ.

He said his son was loved and admired by casual acquaintances, co-workers, fellow journalists, neighbours, friends, family members, fellow ministers, and believers of the faith from around the world since he personally ministered in the US, South America, Africa, India and Europe.

He said during Nanton’s pain and suffering, he was at times frustrated and cried out for relief, but he never wavered from his faith and would not allow anyone to try to erode his faith, even when it was mixed with sympathy.

“The Apostle Paul said, ‘the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God that dwelleth in me.’ The Son of God must have been dwelling in Joel Nanton. I saw the faith of Christ in him... Joel Nanton’s ministry was one of cutting edge inspiration. What a son! What a fellow servant of Christ.”

In addition to Clark, seven other reverends from congregations in the US and Europe visited TT to salute Nanton.

They called him the “original man.” They said everyone who crossed his path recognised he was different, and that to know him was to love him. They described him as unique, humble, thoughtful, and encouraging, outstanding in every endeavour, positive, optimistic, pure, loving, and Christ-like.

During the eulogy, his younger sister, Joanne Durrett, said Nanton embraced everyone warmly, and threw himself wholeheartedly into all his roles.

“He knew how to hold people. He knew how to carry people, how to lead people, and how to support and minister to people. He knew how to love people.”

She said his wife Hollene was his rock, and pointed out the ways his three children were similar to him, and how proud he was of them.

“He was involved in every facet of his children’s life and saw even mundane moments as valuable family bonding time.”

She said, from a young age, Nanton “embraced church life” and got involved in many of its activities. He also played football, cricket, table tennis and was a runner. He was the glue and the bridge between his three older and younger siblings, and he stayed connected with them as well as his nieces and nephews.

She recalled that Nanton attended La Pastora Government Primary School, St Mary’s College, UWI for his business degree and Leicester University for his master’s in business administration.

He worked at Newsday in the accounts department before he was encouraged to become a reporter by the former editor-in-chief, the late Therese Mills, then as a crime reporter at the Express.

In 2007, he became a lecturer at Costaatt and was later promoted as head of journalism department which churned out many journalists now employed at various mainstream media companies. His younger brother, Sampson Nanton, is the lead editor of content at Guardian Media Ltd. After the service, Nanton was buried at Lapeyrouse Cemetery.