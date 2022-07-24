Sagicor General recognises 'resilient' agents

A group shot of the winners at Sagicor General’s annual agency award 2021. - Courtesy Sagicor General

Regional insurer Sagicor General Insurance Inc (SGI) last week hosted its first in-person agency awards ceremony since the pandemic began at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas under the theme resilience and reinvention which saw both long-service awardees and top corporate agents recognised for their 2021 achievements.

One of the event’s big winners was TLS Financial Services Ltd, which walked away with the night’s highest accolade—top agency of the year (new business). Prime General Insurance Ltd captured gold in both the agency of the year total GWP (new business and renewals); and agency of the year for all classes in new business categories.

Wilson’s Insurance and Advisory Services was also in winner’s row, earning the titles of most efficient premium paying agency; lowest loss ratio (non-motor); highest renewal retention; and agency of the year total gross written premium (GWP) in the bronze category.

Independent salesperson Anthony Sui made a clean sweep of his category, capturing three awards: highest retention; lowest loss ratio; and highest GWP for one new business policy.

Sagicor General’s president and CEO, Keston Howell lauded this year’s winners. “Last year proved to be more challenging than 2020, with the lengthier lockdowns instituted in Trinidad and Tobago to manage covid19.

“It is against that backdrop that our corporate agents proved to be resilient. They recognised the changes brought on by the pandemic, adapted to those changes and came back stronger than ever. I have every confidence that 2022 will see the agents continue to build on the lessons learned and reinvent themselves for the times ahead.”

Other agents receiving awards were A. Rauseo & Associates Ltd; Risk Expertz Ltd; J Rampersad & Company; and Portfolio Development Services Ltd.