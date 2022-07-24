Playground etiquette

Hello everyone, it’s holiday time!

We know you are happy to spend some time playing away from school.

The parks and playgrounds in your neighbourhood are open and it can be so much fun.

Many other children in your neighbourhood may also love playing on the swings and slides in the park. This means you have to practise sharing.

Yes, sharing the space and the things at the park is also good manners. Even when we are having fun, we have to remember to be kind and considerate of others.

So, while you enjoy your vacation days and your playtime at the parks, remember to keep practising good manners!

Everyone has the rights to play at the playground and park. Here are some rules to follow while you play:

• Even if you got to the park first, you do not own all the time on the swing and slide. Take turns! After some minutes on, you can then let someone else take a turn.

• Patiently wait your turn.

• Handle the swings and slides with care. Do not pull, shake or scrape the things around the park. Let’s have them to play with for a long time.

• Play along with others.

• Include others in some of the games you are playing with your friends. If a new child is at the park and you and your friends are playing catch or football, you can ask that child to join in the fun.

• Do not push or hit others while playing. It hurts and it spoils all the fun.

• Please do not tease or laugh at others.

• someone falls or gets hurt, you should offer to help.

• Try walking instead of running sometimes.

Be safe!