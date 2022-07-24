Mini-mart owner killed in Moruga

Marva's bar along La Ruffin Road, Moruga, where Darryl Boodoo was shot and killed on Saturday night. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A 41- year-old man was killed at his business place in Moruga on Saturday night

According to police reports, Darryl Boodoo was at a mini-mart called Marva's Bar which he operates at La Ruffin Road, Moruga, around 7 pm.

A man entered the mini-mart, shot Boodoo and then escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Boodoo lived upstairs of the mini-mart.

When Newsday went to Moruga on Sunday, both the mini-mart and the house located above it were locked up. A long white police caution tape stretched across the entrance to the property to prevent anyone from entering it. Some of Boodoo's relatives who arrived at the property declined to speak with the media.

Other residents also declined to comment about Boodoo and the incident.

Police investigations are continuing.