Lawlessness and HDC houses

A big story last Thursday revealed yet another example of this country’s lawlessness and our well-greased smartman culture. It was about people not paying their dues while living in HDC houses. Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, referring to the hundreds who fail to pay HDC for their “rent to own, lease to own, rental and mortgage” houses, declared: “The number stood at one billion, 12 million-plus dollars, a delinquency ratio of 40 per cent.”

Back in May 2020, then Minister of Social Development Ms Robinson-Regis noting HDC fraud, said: "Some landlords have been illegally renting HDC properties and issuing fraudulent rental agreements.” In December 2018, a “700,000 scam featuring an HDC mortgage” was discovered. In November 2018, the HDC began an inquiry into insiders who fraudulently “offered HDC houses for sale.” And so on.

It looks like government is continuously being outsmarted by smartmen inside and outside. Last January, this column commended Minister of Social Development Donna Cox for moving to “clean up the apparent fraud, maladministration and the smartman tactics used to unlawfully benefit from government’s $220 million food support programme.”

Of course, beyond this is the more vicious, often violent, lawlessness in illegal quarrying, squatting, land grabbing, etc. Government should demonstrate that it is not helpless in confronting such boldfaced forms of lawlessness. Public assets are being unlawfully ravaged.

In March, 2020, and referring to “illegal quarrying in Wallerfield,” the Guardian stated: “As Government continues to lose millions of dollars annually from illegal quarrying, acting Commissioner of State Lands Bhanmatie Seecharan says there are seemingly rogue elements within state agencies who have been alerting illicit quarry operators to avoid being caught.” Less than 10 per cent of quarry operators are licensed to operate.

Several police investigations reveal both housing and land fraud is rampant. And when the Joint Select Committees call for action, one agency after another – be it Town and Country, Regional Corporation or Land Settlement Agency – passes the buck.

Look, the lawlessness is from white-collar types to the violence and murder committed by land grabbers and gangs. Government must take action against all forms of lawlessness. Our international reputation is suffering. We are placed sixth in the world for murders. In November 2018, the international news website Business Insider placed this country as “one of the most dangerous places in the world.” Government and its public safety agencies must show muscle against lawlessness and violence. Politics must not stand in the way.

Last week, Minister Robinson-Regis explained: ”I know of people in my own constituency whose rental is between $100-$250, and yet they owing $50,000, which means from the day they got the unit, they have not paid.” This is lawlessness taking advantage of a broken government housing system. Back in 2016, she said, monies owed to HDC stood at over $111 million. That was before covid19.

During 2017 to 2018, she said, the HDC’s aggressive collection drive resulted in moving the delinquency ratio from 69 per cent to 14 per cent. So it can be done. It is taxpayers’ money that built those houses. Minister Robinson-Regis further explained “HDC contractors are owed $1.3 billion and close to 200,000 citizens are seeking HDC housing.” The minister should also check persons having HDC houses as well as their own private houses: or renting out HDC houses.

She confessed: “It was a struggle for me to put this kind of information out in the public but I think it’s a truth that we have to live with.” In fact, it is the kind truth that all ministers should pursue against lawlessness and corruption. Like Minister Cox, Ms Robinson-Regis must show example by tackling insider corruption,

The Housing Minister then made this remarkable statement: “If these people were in a private rental unit, they would be paying. If they mortgage to a bank, they would pay, but the homeowners believe as it’s the government, they do not have to pay, and that is unfair to us.” It’s unfair and demoralising to those lawful citizens who work hard, save and build their own houses, small as they may be. Government and its agencies must not appear outsmarted or helpless against lawlessness and corruption.