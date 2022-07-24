Laventille, Transcend win in Republic Bank Netball League

Rica Seeteran (centre) of Carenage is challenged by MIC Tigers goalkeeper Jamilah Nesbitt-Hope during their match on Thursday, in the RBL Laventille Netball League, at the Nelson Mandela Park Public Courts on Thursday. Seecharan scored 29 goals from 35 attemps as Carenage won the match 30-29. PHOTO BY DENNIS ALLEN FOR @TTGAMEPLAN. -

LAVENTILLE United and Transcend United recorded contrasting victories in the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, on Thursday.

Transcend edged MIC Tigers 30-29 and Laventille eased past Malvern 25-10 in the A2 mixed division.

It is called a mixed division because teams are allowed to play with two men in the centre court.

In the tournament, matches will be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.