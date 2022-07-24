Laventille, Transcend win in Republic Bank Netball League
LAVENTILLE United and Transcend United recorded contrasting victories in the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, on Thursday.
Transcend edged MIC Tigers 30-29 and Laventille eased past Malvern 25-10 in the A2 mixed division.
It is called a mixed division because teams are allowed to play with two men in the centre court.
In the tournament, matches will be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
