King: West Indies must stick to batting formula against India

West Indies' Brandon King hits a six from a delivery of India's Axar Patel during the first ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday. (AP PHOTOS) -

WEST Indies player Brandon King said if West Indies continue to deliver the team’s batting formula in the One Day International (ODI) series against India results will go their way.

West Indies fell just short in the first match of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday.

After India scored 308/7, West Indies got to 305/6 in 50 overs.

King was one of many West Indies batsmen contributing in the run chase. He struck 54 off 66 deliveries.

Speaking after the narrow defeat on Friday, King said because of the quality of the wicket the West Indies batsmen did not have to take too many chances.

“Even though they scored 300 plus it was a good batting wicket, so it wasn’t a wicket where you have to take a lot of risks. Just rotate the strike, bring the game as deep as possible and that is what we tried to do.”

King said once West Indies stick to the batting game plan they can emerge victorious.

“It is not so much about beating India it is just (concentrating on) our batting formula and how we want to play cricket. I think bringing the game down to the last ball chasing 300 plus it was good for us, another day we would get over the line.”

When King was dismissed West Indies were 252/6 in the 45th over, but Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd kept the home team in the contest.

Speaking about the fighting spirit showed by the Windies batsmen, King said, “We always believe that if we bring the game (down) to the last five overs we have the guys that can chase down any total and I think Shepherd and Akeal showed that today that we are always in the game. We would have liked for some of the early wickets not to fall so we could have had some of the batsmen there at the end, but it is part of the game.”

King commended India captain Shikhar Dhawan for his knock of 97, calling him a “class player.”

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said coach Rahul Dravid believes in him.

"He always back me. He always told me just back your strength, we trust you, we back you. When management give you that much confidence you are always boosted up," Chahal said.

Chahal grabbed 2/58 in ten overs in the first ODI.

Some of India's top players including Virat KohlI are being rested for the series against West Indies. Chahal is willing to play a leading role.

"Definitely my job is to perform in every match. If some players are not there I have to bowl ten overs."

Chahal said all the players in the India team have the ability to win matches for the team.

The second match of the series will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9.30 am, on Sunday.