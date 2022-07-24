India complete record run-chase to defeat WI in 2nd ODI

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the second one day international match against India, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on Sunday. - Sureash Cholai

INDIA completed a record run-chase at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Sunday to defeat the West Indies by two wickets, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Set a victory target of 312, left-handed all-rounder Axar Patel struck an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls, with three fours and five sixes (his final six, over the head of bowler Kyle Mayers, sealed the deal), as India reached 312 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with two balls to spare.

This was the first time a team scored over 300 runs to win an ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval but, on the flip side, this defeat was the West Indies’ eighth in a row, in ODIs.

India also got useful scores of 63 from Shreyas Iyer and 54 from Sanju Samson while, for the West Indies, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph got two wickets for 46 runs and Mayers 2/48.

Earlier, Shai Hope became the fourth West Indian batsman to score a century in his 100th One Day International (ODI) and his captain Nicholas Pooran struck a vital half-century as the West Indies posted 311 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Hope joined Sir Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan on the list of WI century-makers in their 100th ODI when he lifted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a six over long-off; his hundred came off 125 deliveries and included eight fours and two sixes.

Hope was eventually dismissed for 115, while Pooran contributed 74. Medium pacer Shardul Thakur got three wickets for 54 runs for India.

India won the first ODI by three runs on Friday. The third and final ODI in the series will take place on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval.