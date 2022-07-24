Hope, Pooran power Windies to 311/6 in 2nd ODI

West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates after he scored a century against India during the second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) -

SHAI HOPE became the fourth West Indian batsman to score a century in his 100th One Day International (ODI) and his captain Nicholas Pooran struck a vital half-century as the West Indies posted 311 runs for the loss of six wickets in the second ODI against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Sunday.

Hope joined Sir Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan on the list of WI century-makers in their 100th ODI when he lifted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a six over long-off; his hundred came off 125 deliveries and included eight fours and two sixes.

Hope was eventually dismissed for 115, while Pooran contributed 74. Medium pacer Shardul Thakur got three wickets for 54 runs for India.

India won the first ODI by three runs on Friday. The third and final ODI in the series will take place on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval.