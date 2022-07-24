Hikers rescued in Diego Martin

File photo -

Five hikers who were stranded on the Covigne hiking trail in Diego Martin on Saturday, were rescued by villagers from the area.

The five hikers, a family consisiting of two adults and three children, were rescued at approximately 9:45 pm.

Ramnath Ramcharitar, of Hunters Search and Rescue Team, said while the team was on the way to the area, they were informed that the group had been found.

“Villagers rescued the hikers. Villagers went out, about five of them, just went out and searched. The people weren’t far, they weren’t lost lost in the bush, it’s just that the place got dark. But they were almost out already.”

At the West End Police Station, an officer confirmed that a family member called in to confirm that they were safe.