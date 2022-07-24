David the hiker

David Rampersad and his parents accompanied by another hiker on the El Cerro Del Aripo hiking trail. PHOTO COURTESY KELLY RAMPERSAD -

Hiking can be a tiring activity, especially for children. But for 12-year-old David Rampersad hiking is an adventure that gives him energy.

The form two student at Trinity College East was able to complete a 32-kilometres hike last month with his family and other hikers.

That adventure began in Blanchisseuse and ended in Matelot.

"It was awesome, I felt really proud of myself and I finished before my mother too," David told Newsday Kids.

To prepare for it David had been doing virtual hikes with his parents for over two years. In 2020 his mom and dad formed the Fusion Virtual Series, which is made up of different online missions for hikers to complete to prepare for long hikes.

David recalled some of the highlights of his hiking adventures.

"My favourite memories were seeing a snake sunning out on the fern at the top of El Tucuche, ziplining over Paria River and spending the night on Paria Bay."

David has been on other non-virtual hikes before and told Newsday Kids about his favourite hiking spots.

"I actually have several, but I'll go with the Rio Seco Waterfall and Paria Bay. The Rio Seco Waterfall because it's pristine and peaceful, and Paria Bay because of the people. While hiking (to Paria), I met Mr Cocorite and his wife Miss Alisha as well as Mr Allen who were friendly and hospitable."

Because he enjoys hiking so much, David also encourages his younger siblings to join him and his parents.

He said, "I have two siblings. I have a six-year-old brother, Malakai and a five-year-old sister Hannah-Janae. I do encourage them and most times it works.

"Sometimes, I have to find ways to keep my sister distracted to keep her going."

Besides hiking, David enjoys playing video games, coding and riding his bicycle. He sees himself becoming a game designer or software engineer who hikes.

Since school is out for the July/August vacation, David has taken his hiking skills to Tobago.

On July 24 he will be participate in Fusion Lite Tobago, a hiking trail race across the Main Ridge with many waterfalls along the way.