Children’s Authority assures ‘distressed’ teen is now safe

Children’s Authority head office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. -

THE Children’s Authority has assured that the teenager seen distressed in several videos posted on social media is now safe.

In one of the clips, the teenager claimed she was physically assaulted on a daily basis by a male relative.

She was also heard saying she had enough of the abuse.

In a release, the authority thanked the public for bringing the video to its attention.

It also asked that the public refrain from circulating the videos or any information about the child to preserve the teenager’s right to privacy.

“The authority reminds the public that child protection is everybody's business, therefore all reports of child abuse should be reported to the authority at 996 or to the police at 999.”