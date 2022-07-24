133 new covid19 cases, one death

Image courtesy CDC

There was one covid19-related death, an elderly man with multiple comorbidities, between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update on Saturday. This brings the total number of deaths to 4,042.

There were 133 new cases recorded from samples taken from July 21 to 22, which brought the total number of positive cases to 170,063.

In hospital, there were 215 people with two in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit. There were also 6,109 in home self-isolation.

Six people were discharged from public health facilities while 136 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 159,912, and the number of active cases to 6,109.

So far, 715,106 people completed their vaccination regime and 167,050 received booster shots.