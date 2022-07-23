What of Skinner Park repairs?

FILE PHOTO - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: If memory serves me right, I think San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello promised that by April this year, renovations and upgrading of Skinner Park would be completed and this prestigious venue reopened to hosting sporting events.

So what happened Mr Mayor? What is the keep back madam Sports Minister and MPs Al Rawi and Manning? We are now approaching the end of July and the the job is obviously far from finished.

What is the cause of this delay? Maybe they ran out of money or is mister covid to blame? Where did the allocated money go? Don't these high-ranking government officials think the citizens at least deserve an explanation for this inefficiency?

Should we hope that it will be ready in time for the new elite football next year?

Skinner Park has been the hub of sporting disciplines especially football and cycling for a century or more. Many of TT's sports heroes had their grooming at this historic venue as youths.

Southerners sadly miss attending sporting events there, so I pray without ceasing that soon, after more than two years we will be able to attend the grand reopening and the ribbon cutting fanfare of the new Skinner Park.

Lots of questions but no answers! Great is the PNM !

Sexton Blake

Via e-mail