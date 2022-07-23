TT needs new brand of politics

Rohan Sinanan -

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Works and Transport has said that some roads are not being fixed as a result of citizens "politicising" the matter.

Is the minister saying that going the political route for road repairs is the wrong thing to do? Proper roads is not only the population's just due but also a fundamental right since it is the taxpayers who are footing the bill for these repairs.

We must ask the goodly minister why did he play the political tune when he wanted to get into government? Wasn't it the political route he took when he agreed to be party's general election campaign manager that later allowed him to be drafted into a ministerial position?

Now he is singing a different tune as if citizens have no right to protest or even a right to support another party, other than the one he belongs to.

Are we sure the "politicising" claim is not just another excuse for failing the people? Whether citizens protest or not has nothing to do with provision of services from those elected to run the country's affairs which is the right of citizens.

This can be considered to be a lame excuse for not doing what is supposed to be done and it is a clear case of governance by geographical location as it is evident that roads are well-maintained in some parts of the country but left derelict or to fall into disrepair, in other areas.

Case in point, are the exorbitant funds spent in the north of the country with projects as the Curepe Interchange and Barataria Roundabout, really necessary?

All this while residents in Central Trinidad cannot access their homes because of broken bridges and collapsed roads. Some residents are at risk of losing their homes (the biggest investment in their lifetime) as a result of landslides which have their genesis from collapsing road infrastructure.

Politics has nothing to do with it. Once a government is elected, it is supposed to govern the entire country.

Sadly, it appears that this is not the case in TT. It is evident that the brand of politics adopted by today's politicians only serves to widen the political divide and keep the citizens segregated. TT needs a new brand of politics if we are to survive the difficult times ahead.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas