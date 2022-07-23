Simon Bolivar's legacy celebrated in San Fernando

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello (third from left) and Venezuela Ambassador to TT Álvaro Sanchez Cordero (third from right), with representatives from Home Solutions Ltd after a wreath-lawying ceremony at the Simon Bolivar bust at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Friday. - Marvin Hamilton

On Friday, two days ahead of what would have been the 239th birthday of Venezuelan military and political leader Simon Bolivar, his legacy was celebrated at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Venezuelan ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero joined San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello as well as representatives from Home Solutions Ltd in a wreath-laying ceremony at the refurbished bust of Bolivar.

Bolivar is dubbed the father of the Bolivarian nation for his role in obtaining independence for "practically half of South America" from Spain.

The bust was first unveiled on the promenade in 2013. Cordero thanked Home Solutions for refurbishing the bust and the mayor for preserving it.

Cordero recalled that when he first met Regrello about a month ago, they "clicked" and exchanged ideas about cultural activities between both countries.

One "beautiful project idea" from the mayor, Cordero said, was for Venezuelans to learn to play the steelpan.

Looking at Regrello, Cordero said: "The teacher is the mayor himself. I am amazed that you find time, in addition to being mayor, to engage with the community to teach music. This is commendable.

"The idea is to continue promoting these activities that ultimately bring the people of Venezuela and TT closer together. It is something I appreciate your willingness to work with us.

We are proud that Simon Bolivar is here for the enjoyment of the city."

Unity, he said, was one of Bolivar's main lessons he taught people.

"He was very emphatic in terms of not being deceived by a foreign power that tried to divide us," Cordero said.

The bust is between "two independent world leaders" —a statue of Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi and a monument built in honour of TT's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams. Williams is hailed the father of the TT nation.

"The three stood for freedom, liberty, equality, and the best for their people."

He spoke about the problems Bolivar faced and his triumphs.

Cordero praised Haiti for helping Venezuela, adding that Haiti is still paying the price for daring to become independent 200 years later.

He added, "Nevertheless, it was Haiti that practically granted us with the gifts of independence. When no one wanted to support Simon Bolivar, Haiti was willing to give him all the support he needed materially, morally, and spiritually."

The promenade has several statues of prominent historical figures.

Regrello said Bolivar's bust stands between two titans. He hailed Bolivar an amazing individual who dedicated his life to service and a visionary in abolishing slavery in Venezuela.

He added that it would be interesting to visit a school in the next 20 years to look at the makeup of the classrooms, with a mix of both cultures.

Bolivar was born in Caracas on July 24, 1783. He died at 47 on December 17, 1830.