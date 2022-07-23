Princes Town mechanic gunned down in hammock at home

DEAD: Vishnu "Spring" Rahim. -

Princes Town mechanic Vishnu "Spring" Rahim had finished working for the day and was relaxing in a hammock at home on Thursday afternoon when a man got out of the back seat of a car.

The father of three of St Julien Road did not have a chance to react as the man said, "Stay right there. Don’t move."

Although Rahim complied, the man shot him several times. The shooter got back in the silver Nissan Tiida, which sped off. The shooter is slim-built and of African descent.

A police report said the shooting happened at 3.10 pm on Thursday. Rahim’s 52-year-old wife and one of his friends were nearby but escaped unhurt.

The shooter also fired several shots towards Rahim’s friend as the car left.

Relatives and residents took Rahim to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he died.

The police said the car drove past the house, and the occupants saw Rahim in the hammock. The driver turned around a few houses away and then stopped in front of the property.

Relatives and friends said Rahim had no enemies. They were confused, considering it appeared he was the intended target.

Rahim was originally from Fyzabad and worked at an auto garage for many years at Pepper Village, Fyzabad, before running his own at his home.

His grieving son Rajesh Rahim, 21, said he was asleep when he heard the gunshots.

"I thought it was a robbery, and I know he might have fought back. But there was no argument or anything. Nobody was expecting this to happen. He was a hard worker," Rajesh said.

ASP Jaikaran, acting Cpl Caesar, Goolcharan, WPC Harripersad, and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive for the murder.

Investigations are ongoing.