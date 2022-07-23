No more PSC bacchanal

ON THE FACE of it, there is seemingly little to object with the Prime Minister’s declaration, on Monday, that he will forward to the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Justice Stanley John report of an investigation into the TTPS' firearms bureau and the issuing of firearms users’ licences.

Transparency should be the touchstone of interactions between the limbs of the State.

When it comes to the selection of this country’s police commissioner, it is even more important that the process be subject to a high degree of openness.

This time around, it seems, we are being told upfront that a potentially relevant report is headed to the PSC, as opposed to the matter being shrouded in secrecy. That is progress. But Dr Rowley must take care not to take one step forward and then two steps back.

His notion that it is fitting for the PSC to receive a full report, while simultaneously tabling in Parliament an “executive summary,” betrays a desire to have his cake and eat it.

“I intend to send that report, even before I finish reading it,” the PM said on Monday, in seemingly cavalier terms. “I’m going to send it to the Police Service Commission and then let the chips fall where they may.”

If chips are to fall, all must see why.

To give the PSC full view of a document and expect reliance to be placed on it, while simultaneously sharing only a teaser with the public, is to court controversy.

It is to seek to clothe the actions of a commission – which should be treated at arms’ length by politicians – and which must be seen to be acting without fear or favour towards any party, with the culture of secrecy that runs rampant in the TT model of governance.

Nobody’s interest is served by this country not having a substantive top cop in place.

The current, constitutionally-enshrined selection process must be allowed to proceed without fetter. That process is a very public one, involving a parliamentary debate. MPs should be seized of all the facts.

To the extent that the PM is entitled, like any other citizen, to make representations relating to matters which may or may not reflect upon the prospects of candidates for the post, such a right must be exercised under the full glare of public scrutiny. The sensitivity of this matter demands no less.

If the fear of affecting ongoing probes is a factor against full disclosure, that must nonetheless be balanced with the imperatives of a public constitutional process.

Great care must be taken not to enmesh the new PSC in bacchanal, especially given the manner in which the previous commission met its demise. Transparency is the only satisfactory avenue to achieve this.