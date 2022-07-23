NGO to host street theatre to promote migrant empathy

Ronaldo Mohammed and Melyssa Rosillo during the recording of the Pan to the Poets. -

Through the l am Here: Borders of Hope campaign street theatre performances, the Pan American Development Foundation is hoping to encourage the public to consider the benefits of migrant integration in TT.

In a release, the foundation said the campaign’s objective is to encourage and foster informed discussions surrounding migration and its impact on migrants and their host communities.

The foundation will launch its three-day showcase on July 25 at the Brian Lara Promenade, at 4.30 pm.

A cohort of actors, wearing Borders of Hope t-shirts, branded with the catchphrases: "Visitors Welcomed," "Every Creed and Race," and "People are People" will use tableau images, call and response techniques, signage, and flier distribution to send a message of unity.

The production, directed by The 2 Cents Movement artistic director Derron Sandy, will also perform at St Helena junction, Piarco on July 27 from 3 pm to 4 pm before its final appearance on July 2, at Library Corner, High Street, San Fernando from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

"The role of the artists is always to reflect society. Street theatre holds up a mirror in the most direct way as the pieces intrude and lead to immediate introspection.''

Sandy also hopes that the acts will spark immediate and positive discourse among bystanders and allow them to share their perspectives with the group.

Kamilah Morain, TT’s deputy director of the foundation said, "This showcase is one of several activities which encourages both the migrant and local population to improve their understanding of each other, break down barriers and cultural misconceptions while exploring opportunities for integration."

Other Borders of Hope projects include the Pan to the Poet, Encounters, and TTVSOL Net Bit series which can all be viewed on the campaign and Instagram pages.