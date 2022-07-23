Gittens misses spot in Worlds long jump final

Tyra Gittens, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in qualifications for the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago women’s long jumper Tyra Gittens did not advance to the final of the event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Saturday.

Gittens needed to jump 6.75 metres or at least finish in the top 12 among the field of over 25 athletes to qualify for the final.

Competing in Group B alongside 12 other athletes, Gittens jumped 6.22m on her first attempt, 6.44m on her second and fouled her third and final jump.

It was only enough to finish tenth in Group B and 19th overall.

German Malaika Mihambo ended first in Group B with a leap of 6.84m.

American Quanesha Burks won Group A and has the best overall jump heading into the final with a 6.86m effort.

The final will be held on Sunday from 8.50 pm TT time.