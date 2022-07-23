DHL partners with Furness Group, opens Port of Spain office

- Nicholas Bayley

International courier firm DHL will, from August 1, offer its customers access to its express shipping service from Furness House in Port of Spain. DHL specialises in international shipping, courier services and transportation.

In a release issued on Thursday, Furness said, "Customers will now be able drop packages that require express service to be shipped anywhere in the world at the ground floor, Furness House, 90 Independence Square, Port of Spain."

Furness House, the first home of DHL when it began its operations in TT, is located between Government Campus Plaza and the International Waterfront Centre.

Furness Trinidad Group CEO William Ferreira, in the release, welcomed the partnership with DHL which, he felt, would complement the Lotto centre at the location in bringing benefit to the government ministries and agencies in Port of Spain.