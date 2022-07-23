Calypso Rose changes management

Calypso Rose. -

Linda “Calypso Rose” McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis is under new management. The calypso queen confirmed this in an interview with Newsday on Friday.

The 82-year-old star star, who has given the world and TT hits like Fire, Fire and, of more recent vintage, Leave Me Alone, Young Boy and Watina, said there were differences with her former management which led to the change.

Former manager Jean Michel Gibert said he and his team were on a “transitionary period” with Calypso Rose. He said more could not be said at this time.

She is now being represented by Pulsar Music Media of Los Angeles, California. The company’s executive director Lisa Fortune-Giles was now Calypso Rose’s business manager.

A visit to the company’s website has Calypso Rose listed among its artistes as an international music icon. She said the change was made on July 18.

Lance Pierre is now Calypso Rose’s administrative business manager.

She said she spoke to Gibert about two weeks ago, and documents were sent to him.

Pierre said, on July 8 Calypso Rose verbally requested the change in management. A letter was sent to Gibert, and Lorraine O’Connor was sent written notice of the change on July 18.

Calypso Rose recently released a new single Watina featuring American guitarist Carlos Santana. She is expected to soon release a new album called Forever.