Arnold lauds youth involvement in Tobago Heritage Festival

Mason Hall Folk performers perform at the 2019 Tobago Heritage Festival. -

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold has applauded the involvement of young people in this year’s Tobago Heritage Festival.

After a two-year hiatus, the 35th edition of the festival, titled Reflect, Rebirth, Rejoice – Reigniting The Flames Of Our Legacy, opens Friday night to an in-person audience at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Arnold said organisers and performers are excited about the production, which centres around the fabled silk cotton tree in Culloden, which fell in 2020, and the witch Gang Gang Sarah.

“I think there is a bit of excitement coming back out from covid19,” he told Newsday. “This is the first time we are getting to show off, as it were, and showcase what we have been doing We are seeing that in the energy that is coming."

Arnold said a lot of young people are involved in not the just the opening night’s production but also in the various village presentations.

“They are involved in a big way in the singing and other artforms. And I think that augurs well for the development of culture on the island and I am really, really excited for this year.”

Arnold, who has been involved in the Charlotteville and Les Coteaux presentations, believes the theme of the festival will be well-executed.

“I think in terms of the rebirth, it is almost like reigniting the members that were still alight when there was no flame. But I think now we are getting to pour some gasoline to light that flame fully again.”

He said the opening night gala, which is expected to last about two hours, will feature a mix of theatre, song, dance and multi-media.

“It’s technology interwoven into the whole production. So there will be the use of lighting and sound effects. I think people will be impressed.”

Arnold said he hopes the periodic rainfall would not deter patrons from coming out to support the event.

“But I still think we are going to have a very successful heritage festival 2022.”

He said the opening night will also feature addresses by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tasha Burris and Tobago Festivals Commission chairman Dr Charleston Thomas.

In a departure from the norm, this year’s festival runs for just one week – from July 22 to August 1. It will feature presentations by Charlotteville, Pembroke, Moriah and Les Coteaux.

Other events on the agenda include Plymouth’s J’ouvert celebration and the popular Miss Tobago Heritage Personality pageant, both of which are on Saturday at 4 am and 8pm, respectively. The pageant is being held at the Shaw Park Complex.

The Heritage Calypso Monarch competition will also be held at the Complex on July 29 while the Emancipation celebration takes place on August 1. The procession begins from 10am at the Colosseum in Crown Point and ends at the Store Bay Heritage Park.