Woman, 53, shot dead at Champs Fleurs

Rosemarie Harricharan -

A 53-year-old Champs Fleurs woman was shot dead at her home on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that at around 1.30 am officers responded to a report of gunshots at Williams Street.

First responders went to a house where they found the body of Rosemarie Harrycharan in a bedroom. She had been shot in the right side of her chest and lower left abdomen.

A relative of the dead woman told police that at around 1.10 am she heard gunshots outside Harrycharan's bedroom window and went to investigate.

The gunman, she said, chased her inside the house and fired at her, but missed. He then ran away.

Police found four live rounds and four spent 9mm shells.

No motive was given for the killing.