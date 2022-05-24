Under-20 Pan Am cancelled, Trinidad and Tobago junior meet postponed

An aerial photograph of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at Scarborough, Tobago. File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

THE Under-20 Pan American Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Brazil has been cancelled because the authorities in that country “have not managed to ensure the transfer of the necessary resources.”

A letter from the Brazilian Athletic Federation dated May 21 to the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) said, “The championships were scheduled for June 2-6 at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the support of the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro. We are deeply sorry. We started negotiations with the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro in February, but the public authorities – despite having announced and guaranteed the holding of the Pan American Games – have not managed to ensure the transfer of the necessary resources until today.”

A total of 11 athletes and five officials were expected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the meet.

The release also said the lack of support led to the cancellation of the games.

“It is important to note that the low adhesion of subscribers was also decisive...since the value of the investment would not be consistent because it was the use of public resources.”

In other local track and field news, the National Gas Company (NGC) NAAA National Junior Championships 2022 has been postponed.

In a media release, the NAAA said. “Please be advised that the National Junior Championships scheduled for June 11-12, is now rescheduled for July 9-10, 2022, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago.”

The change in date allows the TT athletes to compete just days before the registration deadline for the 2022 World Junior Championships.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience caused by this rescheduling, but this has become necessary due to several issues arising. We hope this change finds favour with the members, as it relates to the July 17 final entries deadline, for World Junior Championships.”

The 2022 World Junior Championships will be held in early August in Cali, Colombia.