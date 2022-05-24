Tell us, political aspirants

THE EDITOR: All of a sudden, several leaders of political parties are trying to jump on the political bandwagon to garner people’s votes.

However, we, your potential voters, demand that all aspiring leaders submit their proposals showing how they will deal with the following issues most affecting us:

1. How do you intend to diversify our economy over the next five years? Right now our economy is like a table with only one leg, the energy leg. What are the three other economic legs you will establish to allow us to better weather the next economic storm?

2. How do you intend to reduce the senseless drug-related gang killings by let's say, ten per cent every year – for the next five years?

3. How will you transform our very inefficient and unresponsive medical system, so that the wait time to be seen by a doctor or nurse, is reduced from the current hours to 20 minutes, tops?

4. How do we get our school system more relevant to our children’s needs? When will we start teaching courses in financial literacy and entrepreneurship?

5. What steps will you take to reduce the widening inequality chasm? Would you recommend implementing some form of "basic income" for the more disadvantaged families in society?

Tell us, we would like to know.

ROGER GORDON

Cascade