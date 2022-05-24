Red Force captain awaiting covid19 results

Imran Khan -

IT is still uncertain whether TT Red Force leg spinner and captain Imran Khan will be available for the team’s West Indies Four-Day Championship round four clash against Barbados Pride, bowling off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 10 am, on Wednesday.

Khan and opener Keagan Simmons were ruled out of the round three match last week against Leeward Islands Hurricanes because of covid19. West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva replaced Khan as Red Force captain.

“We still waiting on him (Khan) to do testing,” Red Force coach David Furlonge said.

“He is doing it in the morning (Tuesday).”

Simmons has been cleared and resumed training.

Furlonge said the Red Force squad will be announced on Tuesday for the Pride match, following Khan’s covid19 test.

Red Force will be aiming to bounce back after falling to a 187-run defeat to the Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on Saturday.