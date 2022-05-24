Rangers, Defence Force stay top in Ascension

Defence Force's Jelani Felix (right) dribbles with the ball past Josiah Joseph of Real West Fort United during their teams' match at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers and Defence Force stayed atop the pack in the Ascension Football Tournament, after ninth round matches over the weekend.

Both Rangers and Defence Force have 23 points apiece, at the halfway stage of the competition, with Police next on 21. Completing the standings are Deportivo Point Fortin (17), Cunupia FC (13), Central Soccer World (ten), AC Port of Spain (nine), Real West Fort United (seven), Central FC (five) and Moruga FC (zero).

Rangers got the better of AC Port of Spain 2-1 on Friday, in the latter game of a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima. Kadeem Corbin (51st minute) and Daniel David (55th) were on target for Rangers, while Che Benny (67th) pulled one back for AC Port of Spain.

Also at La Horquetta on Friday, in the earlier fixture, Nicholas Dillon netted in the 35th minute as Central Soccer World edged Cunupia FC 1-0.

Defence Force got a pair from Jameel Boatswain, in the eighth and 58th minutes, while Darius Olliveira (76th) got the third as they whipped Real West Fort United 3-0 at the Arima Velodrome, in the second of back-to-back matches at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday. Earlier on the day, Deportivo Point Fortin pipped Moruga FC 2-1, wiith strikes from Jeremiah Kesar (fourth) and Nathaniel Garcia (43rd), while Keion Carode (34th) netted for the win-less Moruga.

And, at the Police Barracks, St James, on Sunday, Police got items from Kareem Freitas (30th), Kemron Purcell (59th) and Jabari Mitchell (90th) as they whipped Central FC 3-1. Leonardo Da Costa was the goal-getter for Central FC, in the 58th.