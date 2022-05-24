Ramharack keeps TT women cricketers perfect in Barbados tour

Karishma Ramharack -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s cricketers maintained their unbeaten form with a comprehensive 89-run win over Barbados in a 50-over match at the North Stars Club in St Lucy, Barbados, on Monday.

TT have now won all four matches on their tour of Barbados which includes two T20 encounters and two 50-over contests.

In the latest match, TT batted first and scored 207 all out in 45.1 overs.

West Indies player Karishma Ramharack struck 55 and Reniece Boyce chipped in with 27.

Bowling for Barbados, Rianna Gooding-Forte took 2/21 and Krisanne Howell snatched 2/25.

In reply, Barbabos could only manage 118/9 in 36.5 overs. West Indies player Kycia Knight could not bat for Barbados due to injury.

Kycia’s twin sister Kyshona tried to fill the void hitting 45 and NaiJanni Cumberbatch contributed 33. Spin bowler Ramharack returned with the ball to grab 5/13 as TT completed another win.

The teams will play a T20 match on Wednesday at Police Sports Club in St Michael at 2 pm. It will be the last match of the tour.