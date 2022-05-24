Plenty horrors at SFGH urology dept

The San Fernando General Hospital.

THE EDITOR: What’s really going on at the Urology Department of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH)?

On May 16, I went in to get a covid19 swab before I could undergo surgery. I got there for 8 am and left at 2 pm.

A swab takes less than three minutes. Couldn't they have better time management than having people suffering for six hours?

On May 18, I was back for the surgery. Again I reached for 8 am and at 2 pm, was told all surgeries had been postponed because:

1. The Urology Department is understaffed. Staff were moved from urology to other departments.

2. There are two operating theatres but only one is functioning, because a piece of equipment is in need of repairs.

3. Only patients from casualty were operated on because their cases were deemed more urgent. This is questionable because I think my case is urgent – one cannot quantify pain.

4. There were no orderlies to take patients to the operating theatre.

All the patients who were awaiting surgery that day were in extreme pain and suffering. And having to sit for seven-eight hours with no one telling them anything made the situation worse.

I don't blame the doctors and nurses for the poor quality of service, they are working with what they have. All the blame lies with the management of the hospital.

The management must do better. The Minister of Health must do better.

As the lack of service is being looked into, please also look into the condition of the ward – the place is a dump. What patients, doctors and nurses have to endure is horrendous. In the waiting area, the ceiling is falling down and when it rains, you might as well open an umbrella.

A. SINGH

via e-mail