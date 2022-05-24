Gonzales: TSTT tackling cable theft

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said the Telecomunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) is tackling the issue of copper cable theft head-on.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Monday, Gonzales said TSTT has identified the main areas where the thefts are taking place. Company security patrols in these areas and collaboration with the police have been intensifed.

Gonzales said 184 people have been arrested and taken to court for cable theft. He reiterated that TSTT intends to move all its customers from its outdated copper network to a new wireless fibre-optic network by the end of August.

Some 100,000 customers have been relocated to this network to date.

Earlier in the sitting, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said Government has completed work on 13 schools which were left incomplete by its People's Partnership predecessor.

This was done at a cost of $400 million.

Work will be done on an additional seven schools at a further cost of $400 million.