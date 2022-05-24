Former Trinidad and Tobago sporting ace Marjorie John dies

Marjorie John. Photo courtesy Brian Lewis.

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago ace sportswoman Marjorie John has died, according to information reaching Newsday on Monday.

John, who served as a member of the TT Police Service, was a member of the First Citizens Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.

She represented TT in a number of sporting disciplines, including cricket, rifle shooting, table tennis, netball, basketball and tennis.