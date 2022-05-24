Former Trinidad and Tobago sporting ace Marjorie John dies
FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago ace sportswoman Marjorie John has died, according to information reaching Newsday on Monday.
John, who served as a member of the TT Police Service, was a member of the First Citizens Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.
She represented TT in a number of sporting disciplines, including cricket, rifle shooting, table tennis, netball, basketball and tennis.
