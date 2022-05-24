Distressing display by TT Red Force

Joshua Da Silva (centre) of the TT Red Force plays a shot through the off-side during his innings of 65 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin on Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

By BRYAN DAVIS

THE GAME of cricket is not an easy taskmaster. It does not matter one’s experience or age, there’s always something new to glean from the game. It is a peculiar game made up of many facets, situations which can change from one hour to the next; herein lies the interest that those involved in the game can appreciate.

It’s a sport that ranges from being the most exciting, that includes intrigue and drama, plus, it can also be boring, especially when players do not show the enterprise necessary, by invoking their spirit into the unfolding of a game, giving heart and soul for a win or stubbornly fighting to stave off defeat.

The TT Red Force succumbed to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 187 runs in their four-day regional game which took place at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex (DMSC) from May 18-21. The Hurricanes, led by the prodigious Rahkeem Corwall, outplayed their hosts in every department of the game. The local team as a unit did not show the skill, application, or fortitude required to play first-class cricket.

Actually, as unbelievable as it may seem in hindsight, they appeared over-confident.

The Hurricanes hit them hard, like their namesake.

However, before I reveal my thoughts on the game and its players, I must congratulate the administrators of the DMSC on the excellent condition of the field and pitch for the debut game. I trust that nothing or nobody will do anything to defile it. Its picturesque setting, with the mountainous backdrop, is pleasing to the eye and it is relaxing for both player and spectator to witness the unfolding of play in this perfect atmosphere. It was an excellent debut, only spoiled by the lacklustre performance of its home team.

The morning of the game was met by the bad news that the captain of the Red Force, Imran Khan, had tested positive for covid and would be unable to play. That’s when the first surprise struck me: the 23-year-old Joshua Da Silva would act as his replacement. I thought they would have gone with the more experienced players on the team, like Darren Bravo or Jason Mohammed. Bravo was the Red Force’s captain a few years ago, while Mohammed also led the West Indies in Bangladesh (during the One Day International series) in 2021.

Placing this burden on Da Silva, together with his wicketkeeping, plus being one of the team’s main batsmen, I thought would have been too much. However, he stood up to the responsibility very well.

Nevertheless, Cornwall won the toss and chose to bat. The pitch was conducive to batting. Kieran Powell, who opened the batting for the Hurricanes, compiled an attractive century, taking full advantage of the good batting surface to score freely.

Trinidadian Amir Jangoo, a native of Diego Martin, played well for 58.

The bowling, except for Jayden Seales, looked ordinary. The return of Shannon Gabriel from injury did not produce any fireworks. He did not seem to be first-class-match ready. Anderson Phillip and the spinners gave no trouble.

Well, having witnessed the wicket and its docility, one sat back in waiting to witness the Red Force batsmen play themselves in and gorge themselves in a run feast.

However, in no time, four wickets were down for ten runs. The shock of that alone was enough to make one shudder. In that four were the two most accomplished batsmen on the team, Bravo (seven) and Mohammed (duck). The two opening batsmen, Jeremy Solozano (duck) and Tion Webster (duck), fell victim to the swinging ball.

When three of a team’s first four batsmen are dismissed without scoring and the other only manages seven, then panic is the problem.

Jeremiah Louis bowled his outswingers beautifully and used his straight ball to advantage, especially to go across the left-hander. Colin Archibald bowled intelligently, and they both deserved their success. Nonetheless, they were aided and abetted by inept batting.

While his team stumbled and collapsed around him, the skipper’s strength of character shone through bright and clear, playing a crisis innings of 65 to save them from a worse embarrassment than the 140 they scraped together.

Another poor effort by the first three batsmen in the second innings exposed the lack of technique on display. Yannic Cariah’s hundred was brilliant, like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.

The Hurricanes looked the far superior team in this contest. The local boys appeared unprepared and unenthusiastic, which was revealed in their approach. They must try harder.