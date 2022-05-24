Comfort Inn almost ready to welcome guests in Scarborough

Comfort Inn & Suites is almost ready to welcome guests to its Scarborough location. Photo by David Reid

TOBAGO'S accommodation sector is set to expand soon with the opening of Comfort Inn & Suites in lower Scarborough.

The 74-room hotel, which began construction in 2019, features a full-service spa, rooftop restaurant and bar, rooftop pool, lounge, and beautiful views of the area.

According to a press release, the hotel will incorporate traditional artwork, vibrant décor, plush carpeting, deluxe drapery and tropical furnishings that will create a comfortable lush setting for guests to enjoy.

The hotel's completion was affected by the covid19 pandemic but it is almost ready to welcome guests.

Earlier this month, the hotel's Facebook page invited the public to apply for staff positions including front office jobs; kitchen staff; restaurant and bar; housekeeping; maintenance and accounts.

The hotel is also seeking suppliers for food and beverage; cleaning products; pool services; security cash-in-transit services; pest control; janitorial supplies waste disposal; office stationery; and sanibin services.

Allan Richards, chairman of Towers Hospitality Group Ltd, an affiliate of Towers Consortium Consultancy Ltd, the brainchild behind Comfort Inn & Suites arrival in Tobago, said the globally-branded hotel "will attract a discerning clientèle and usher in a new era in the local tourism industry."

He said that CUSA, LLC, an Atlanta-based hotel management company, will be relied on to bring their "expertise in promoting destinations and attracting visitors to the properties they manage.”