Cabo Star off seabridge from Sunday for emergency repairs

FILE PHOTO: The Cabo Star ferry.

The Cabo Star cargo vessel will be removed from the seabridge on Sunday for emergency repairs.

A Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd release on Tuesday afternoon said all sailings of the Cabo Star on that day have been cancelled for urgent maintenance work, which will take up to three days.

The 12.30 pm sailing from Port of Spain and the 11 pm sailing from Scarborough will be affected.

The vessel does not sail on Mondays, so the regular schedule is expected to resume on Tuesday at 2 pm from Port of Spain, TTIT said.

Truckers and Traders Association president Horace Amede was not aware of the new development when Newsday contacted him for a comment.

He said he preferred to comment after talking to members of the Tobago business sector first.