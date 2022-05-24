Benny, White net Sweet 16 Football hat-tricks

Take That and Cool It captain kicks the ball under pressure from a Mayaro United player in the Sweet Sixteen Football League in Sangre Grande.

CHE Benny and Carlon White both scored hat-tricks on Sunday in the Sweet 16 Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreational Grounds in Sangre Grande.

White scored in the 43rd, 45th and 58th minutes of play to guide Matura Utd to a 3-2 win over Arima Tigers.

Reynold Butler gave Tigers the lead in the 36th minute but White’s hat-trick tilted the game firmly in Matura's favour. Jerry Morris pulled one back for Tigers in the 76th minute but they could not find the equaliser.

In the earlier match of the doubleheader, Benny’s three goals (38th, 66th, 80th) helped Cool It FC get past G Madrid 3-1. Codell Bailey got a consolation goal for G Madrid.

Matches were also held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, Overcome and Athletico played to a 2-2 draw and Trincity Nationals outlasted Mayaro Utd 2-0.

A day later, Wolf Pack easily defeated Manzanilla Utd 5-2 and Tamana Utd won by default over Family Old Boys.

Two more matches took place on Saturday with Dream Team emerging with a 2-1 victory over Valencia and Damarie Hill were 3-0 winners over Boys Town.