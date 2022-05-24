Another murder, this time in Tableland

Stephen Ramoutar

POLICE are investigating the death of Stephen Ramoutar, who was killed at George Village, Tableland on Monday night.

Ramoutar, 24, of Mc Sween Trace, Tableland, was reportedly standing in the garage of his home when a lone gunman entered.

The gunman started shooting, hitting Ramoutar on the upper body.

He was taken to the Princes Town Health facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Homicide Region III is continuing investigations.