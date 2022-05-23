Xtra Foods helps Trinida and Tobago swim team's Pan Am prep

Daniel Austin, group marketing manager Xtra Foods, centre, presenting a cheque to Johann Matthew Matamoro, left, and Jahmia Harley, captains of the TT swim team at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Thursday.

XTRA Foods Supermarket has given over $15,000 to the Trinidad and Tobago swim team in preparation for the Pan Am Aquatic Age Group Swimming Championship from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

A media release by Xtra Foods on Friday said, “To assist the swimmers with healthy eating as they prepare for the championship, Xtra Foods Supermarkets has generously sponsored $16,500 in food vouchers, which will assist tremendously in fielding a solid TT team. Xtra Foods is happy to assist and takes this opportunity to wish the TT team best of luck in the championship.”

Daniel Austin, group marketing manager of Xtra Foods, presented the cheque to TT team captains Johann Matthew Matamoro and Jahmia Harley at the National Aquatic Centre on Thursday.