TT women's cricketers win three in a row in Barbados

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

Trinidad and Tobago women's cricketers won their third match on the trot on their tour of Barbados on Sunday.

In a T20 clash against their hosts, TT romped to a seven-wicket victory with four overs to spare.

Chasing a modest 129 for victory, TT were steered home by Shenelle Lord (33 not out) and Lee Ann Kirby (26 not out) in 15.5 overs. Rachel Vincent chipped in with a knock of 27.

Krisanne Howell (2/18) and Shanika Bruce (1/29) were among the wickets for Barbados.

Earlier, Barbados posted 128/6 courtesy a half-century from Kycia Knight. The West Indies batter stroked 60 to lead the batting and Aaliyah Alleyne added 35. TT's Kirbynia Alexander (2/21) and Steffie Soogrim (2/28) limited the damage.

TT won their opening match of the tour, a T20, by four wickets on Thursday.

They followed up that with 44-run victory in a 50-over clash on Friday.

The teams are scheduled to play one more T20 and a 50-over match.

