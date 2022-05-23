Photos of the Day: May 23, 2022

Photographer Kevin Falby captured this leatherback turtle laying eggs while on a tour organized by the Las Cuevas Eco-Friendly Association at the turtle nesting site, Las Cuevas on May 21.

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.