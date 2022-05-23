MoH records two more deaths, 443 new covid19 cases

THE Ministry of Health has reported two more deaths and 44 new covid19 cases on Monday.

In its daily 4 pm update, the ministry said two elderly females, both with multiple pre-existing conditions, were the latest fatalities.

These pushed the country’s death toll to 3,895.

Since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case in March 2020, the country has had 158,668 cases. Of this 145,462 people recovered.

There was an increase between Sunday and Monday from 9,228 to 9,311 active cases in 24 hours.

There are 204 people in hospital – four in the ICU and three in the high dependency unit.

The release also said there are 9,085 patients in home isolation and 22 people in state-supervised quarantine. Step-down facilities remained empty.

Over a year since the launch of the national vaccination programme, a total of 712,263 people have been fully vaccinated and 154,826 people have had a booster shot.