Magnolia record back-to-back wins in hockey festival

Adam Perriera of Fatima Under-19 in action in the TT Indoor Hockey Festival at Woodbrook Youth Facility. - ROGER JACOB

Magnolia secured back-to-back victories against TT Police Service and Harvard Checkers when action continued in the TT Hockey Board Indoor Festival open women division at Woodbrook Youth Facility on Sunday.

Three quick goals, from Magnolia’s Savannah De Freitas in the third and sixth minutes and Samanthan Olton in the ninth, led them to an easy 3-0 win over TTPS in their first match of the day.

In their second clash, Magnolia steamrolled Harvard 4-0. Shania De Freitas opened the scoring in the second minute and Briana Govia sent them 2-0 up with a field goal four minutes later.

Savannah again found the back of the net, this time in the 11th minute via a penalty corner. Four minutes later, Mia Otero affirmed victory for Magnolia as she scored from a field goal.

Other open women matches saw Paragon clinch a 1-0 win over Ventures while the latter rebounded to beat TTPS 2-0 later on

In the open men A division, Malvern defeated Notre Dame 4-0; Queen’s Park (QPCC) A got past Paragon by the same margin; and TTPS A and TT Defence Force played a 2-2 draw. TTDF secured a 2-1 result against Paragon later in the day.

And in the open men B, QPCC B rallied to a 4-2 triumph and then eked past TTPS B 2-1.