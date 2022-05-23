Ignatius Ferreira is new CEO of Furness Rentals Ltd

Jonathan Ignatius Ferreira. Photo courtesy Furness Trinidad Group of Companies

CHAIRMAN and CEO of the Furness Trinidad Group of Companies William A Ferreira has announced the appointment of Jonathan Ignatius Ferreira as CEO of Furness Rentals Ltd.

The appointment is with immediate effect, a press release said.

Ferreira has been with the group for 15 years and serves a group director and operations director for the Cold Storage Division of Furness Shipping and Marketing Ltd.

Furness Rentals Ltd, which Ferreira now leads, is the country's largest independent car-leasing company and was established in 1989. It boasts a fleet of over 900 vehicles, with major clients in the energy and manufacturing sector.