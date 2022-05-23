N Touch
Ignatius Ferreira is new CEO of Furness Rentals Ltd

Jonathan Ignatius Ferreira. Photo courtesy Furness Trinidad Group of Companies
CHAIRMAN and CEO of the Furness Trinidad Group of Companies William A Ferreira has announced the appointment of Jonathan Ignatius Ferreira as CEO of Furness Rentals Ltd.

The appointment is with immediate effect, a press release said.

Ferreira has been with the group for 15 years and serves a group director and operations director for the Cold Storage Division of Furness Shipping and Marketing Ltd.

Furness Rentals Ltd, which Ferreira now leads, is the country's largest independent car-leasing company and was established in 1989. It boasts a fleet of over 900 vehicles, with major clients in the energy and manufacturing sector.

