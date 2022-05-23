Diego Martin man charged with killing wife

Jerry Horne. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 57-year-old Diego Martin man was charged with murdering his common-law wife and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

In a media release, police said Jerry Horne was charged on Saturday with killing Marva Sutherland at her home at Andrew Trace, Waterwheel Road, Diego Martin on May 11.

Sutherland, 56, was buried on Monday.

Her son found her at her apartment at around 9 am on May 11 on the floor of the bedroom. Her face was covered with a cloth and was swollen.

Horne was arrested the day after Sutherland’s body was found.