Covid19 paediatric vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

Paediatric covid19 vaccines arrive in TT and are greeted by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Spanish Ambassador to TT Fernando Nogales Álvarez, Permanent Secretary of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry Reita Toussaint, and officials of the health ministry and Spanish Embassy. Photo courtesy Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry

A shipment of 43,200 paediatric covid19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 donated by Spain arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday.

In a release, the Caricom and Foreign Affairs Ministry said the shipment was received at Piarco Airport. Present for the arrival of the vaccines were Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Spanish Ambassador Fernando Nogales Álvarez, permanent secretary of the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry Reita Toussaint, and officials of the Health Ministry and Spanish Embassy.

It said the government is deeply appreciative of this pioneering support from the Kingdom of Spain.

“This is the first donation of paediatric vaccines in the region, and will be an essential and timely element of the national vaccination drive against the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly given that they will protect this vulnerable section of the population.

“This successful exchange comes after approximately two months of proactive and purpose-driven diplomatic and technical engagement between TT and Spain. It highlights the invaluable contribution of cooperation and diplomacy in harnessing TT’s goodwill and longstanding mutually beneficial and friendly bilateral relationships toward successfully overcoming complex global challenges.”

Last Wednesday, Deyalsingh said distribution of the vaccines would begin two days after they were received.