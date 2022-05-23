88 covid19 cases at Tobago schools since April 20

Recent data from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education, Research and Technology has revealed 88 cases of covid19 since physical school resumed on April 20.

The disclosure was made by Education House Officer Dr Dane Joseph at a media briefing held virtually by the division in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection on Monday.

Joseph said the 88 cases include both students and teachers at the schools.

“Out of these 88 cases, 82 cases were students and teachers whereas six were staff at the Division of Education.”

He said of that number, 33 of those cases were at secondary schools and 49 in primary schools. He also gave a breakdown of which areas were more prevalent.

“We noticed that 52 cases were from the central region; that is the Scarborough and environs. Fourteen cases came from the north and 16 cases came from the east.”

He said initially, the numbers were “relatively high” at 17 active cases, but this has now plateaued to around ten-12 cases per week at the schools.